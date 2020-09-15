Alabama’s emergency disaster declaration approved, Gov. Ivey issues statement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama has been approved for an emergency disaster declaration. Alabama governor Kay Ivey has responded to the decision.
“As we continue making preparations for Hurricane Sally to impact Alabama, I thank President Trump and his Administration for approving our request so quickly. We will continue closely monitoring the developments today, and I urge everyone in the coastal areas south of I-10 and in low-lying areas to take all precautions and heed advice from weather experts and local officials. Please stay vigilant, Alabama.”Gov. Kay Ivey
LATEST STORIES
- Hispanic business owner breaking beer barriers
- Louisville to settle wrongful death lawsuit filed by Breonna Taylor’s family
- California officer uses paper, pencil to help child with non-verbal autism find family
- Lego to ditch plastic bags for paper ones in its boxed sets
- Nearly $30K raised for family of Tennessee man murdered in front of pregnant wife