Alabama’s emergency disaster declaration approved, Gov. Ivey issues statement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — The city of Louisville is expected to announce a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman fatally shot by police in her apartment in March, according to The Courier-Journal.

The newspaper reported Tuesday that the settlement will be accompanied by police reforms, including a requirement that commanders approve search warrants before they are put to a judge. The settlement may be announced as early as 2 p.m. ET, The Courier-Journal reports.