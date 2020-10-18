Alabama’s COVID-19 Timeline: How state orders have impacted case rates

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s been seven months since COVID-19 hit Alabama.

The virus’ course through the state can be tracked through time. We wanted to take a closer look at where we’ve been and where we go from here.

Alabama’s first COVID-19 case was confirmed on March 13. The same day, Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency citing concerns the virus could overwhelm the healthcare system.

Since that day, the state like the rest of the country has struggled to contain the spread.

Over the next two weeks Alabama would go from one case to averaging 100 new cases each day.

On April 4, Governor Ivey decided that everyone in Alabama needed to stay at home. But data shows the virus kept spreading.

Just three weeks after the stay at home order was put in place, the daily average of new cases had doubled.

By this time schools and non-essential businesses had been closed for a month.

From April until the end of June, new cases across the state continued to slowly increase as the state began to partially reopen.

By the start of July, there was a new case rate of 1,700 a day.

Those numbers left state and local leaders worried about large gatherings on Independence Day. But the July 4th impact wouldn’t be clear for at least two weeks.

Governor Ivey announced a statewide mask order within that timeframe on July 16. An effort to mitigate the spread. By August 1, the 14-day moving average was about 1,700 cases a day and state officials were in the midst of finalizing in person and virtual back to school plans.

Schools have increasingly moved back into classrooms. But, the state’s daily case rate which fell to about 1,000 a day in mid-September has climbed back up to 1,200 a day over the past week.