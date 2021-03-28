Alabama YouTube stars ask for help after relatives’ homes hit by tornado

ALABAMA – YouTube stars and sisters Tracy Fourts and Stefanie St John of Alabama are asking for help on behalf of their families living in central Alabama.

The storms on Thursday wiped out the community where their grandmother, cousins, and great uncles and aunts lived in Perry County.

Fourts and St. John said in an emotional video they posted to their channel, ‘eleventhgorgeous‘, that their family members can’t go home and need help getting back on their feet. The sisters said that any donations would go to supplies, food, and other necessities for rebuilding.

Those who want to help can donate via the following ways: Venmo – @stefabar; Paypal – stefaniedstjohn@gmail.com; or Cashapp – $stefabar.