TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama’s Jermaine Burton officially tossed his name into the NFL Draft Saturday.

The senior wide receiver posted on Instagram that he would not return to school for his final season of eligibility but is declaring for the NFL Draft in April.

Burton’s college career ends after four seasons, two with Georgia and two with Alabama. He transferred to the Tide following the 2021 season. His collegiate career proved to be productive, Burton recorded 132 catches for 2,376 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was a member of the 2021 National Championship team.

Burton becomes the 11th Alabama player to declare for the draft following the 2023 season.