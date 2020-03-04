Alabama voters keep power to appoint their own state school board

Alabama voters decided Tuesday to strike down Amendment One in Tuesday’s primary election.

The motion failed by a wide margin, with 75 percent of voters casting ballots against the change.

The proposed amendment to the Alabama Constitution would have done away with electing eight members of the Alabama Board of Education. In its place would have been a nine-member commission appointed by the governor and approved by the state Senate.

Supporters said would make sure education experts make education policy decisions. Critics called the amendment a power grab that would rob citizens of their rights to vote on the people in charge of Alabama students’ education.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey pushed for the change, saying a shakeup was needed to improve educational outcomes for students across the state.

“Amendment One was a bold and ambitious effort to transform our state’s public schools. Governor Ivey was willing to step out and support this idea because she firmly believed leadership – and change – started with the Board itself. Tonight, however, it appears the fear of losing the right to elect our State School Board members was greater than the confidence we had that fundamental change could be made. While disappointed, the governor’s resolve to improve our public education system remains intact. Amendment One is not where her plans for education stop, and you’ll see her continue to be more innovative and creative with her approach to improving Alabama.” Gina Maiola, Press Secretary for Governor Kay Ivey