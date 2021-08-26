Alabama Veterans Museum temporarily closes due to COVID-19

ATHENS, Ala. — The Alabama Veterans Museum is temporarily closing due to COVID-19 exposure.

According to a Facebook post, the museum will close until September 1 and the situation will be reevaluated at that time.

The museum’s coffee call scheduled for September 4 will also be cancelled.

The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives officially opened in 2000 and serves as a “permanent resting place” for artifacts and memorabilia such as uniforms, medals, weapons, photographs, books, and more.

The museum is located in the old L&N Freight Depot in Athens. They are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and closed on Sundays.