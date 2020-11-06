Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives in Athens announces new facility

ATHENS, Ala. — Today the Highland Group announced that construction is underway at the Alabama Veterans Museum in Athens.

On November 10, 2000, the veterans museum was opened with just two small rooms and with its continued growth, it now needs more space.

Museum volunteer Jerry Crabtree said with such rich history embedded in the museum it’s a landmark for the community.

“As most of you know, the Veterans Museum is the number one tourist attraction in Limestone County and we continue to grow at our current location,” Crabtree said.

Across from the museum will be the new 20,000 square-foot facility that will accommodate a larger museum space to store the growing historical collection. That will include a library, a space to hold monthly events and an area for veterans to get together and share stories.

It has taken some time, but over the past two years it has slowly come together.

“We were able to over the last two years put $650,000 into this project to make it happen,” said Tom Butler, chairman of the Veterans and Military Affairs of Alabama. “We’re not through yet; we’ve got other things to do.”

The construction team has been working quickly and diligently. They said that they expect to be done by January 2021. Michael Barnes with the Highland Group said that it was a great honor to be a part of the Veterans Museum project and that it was a great chance to showcase their local heroes.

Local county representatives like Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and Limestone County Commissioner Daryl Sammet were in attendance today to express their excitement.

Marks words of encouragement were not just for the people of Limestone County, but all over the state.

“Make this a special occasion and a special place that veterans throughout the state of Alabama and through this nation will visit,” Marks said.

“After they did what they did with the building they’re coming out of it’ll be a miracle,” Sammet said. “They really did do good.”