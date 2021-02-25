Alabama vaccine allotments shift, health officials prepare for Johnson & Johnson vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – State Health Officer Doctor Scott Harris believes Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will get Emergency Use Authorization sometime in the next 3 days.

Harris also has no idea how many doses may be available to Alabamians.

“We don’t know how much we will get. Typically based on our population, based on every million doses in the pool, we get 15,000,” said Dr. Harris.

ADPH adds the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not be pre-positioned for shipping like we’ve seen with Pfizer and Moderna. Now as more vaccines become available, Dr. Harris is concerned some people may prefer the 95 percent efficacy of Pfizer and Moderna over Johnson & Johnson’s 72 percent.

“The best vaccine to take is the one you have offered to you. Please don’t shop for them and please don’t wait around because you think one is better than another,” said Dr. Harris.

Huntsville Hospital recently reported they will be getting roughly 1,000 doses a week from ADPH. Which is less than half of their initial allotments. ADPH says that’s because of the lower supply.

Meanwhile, during Thursday’s press conference, Dr. Harris mentioned increased allotments for higher-risk communities based on a Social Vulnerability Index.

“Those counties, which are not exclusive, many of them are in the “Black Belt”. Counties we are prioritizing that we cover,” said Dr. Harris.

Part of that effort, according to ADPH is Walmart expanding their list of stores where the vaccine is available. Dr. Harris says previously Walmart had never reached out to the state when they started administering the vaccine. ADPH reached out first and now the mega store is helping cover more of the state with their vaccine distribution. More than 10 stores, mostly south of North Alabama are now administering the vaccine.

CVS is also about to start giving shots in select communities, like Moulton. The other select sites are outside of North Alabama. And as more shots become available, Dr. Harris warns that people should not be paying for their vaccine.

“We have heard about 2 cases total so far where a provider was attempting to charge. We have shut those down so they are not able to give vaccines anymore. If anyone is doing that, please let us know that,” asked Dr. Harris.

ADPH says just because Alabama is allotted ‘x’ amount of vaccine, does not mean we are actually getting that much from a shipment. Harris says the second doses have bogged down the shipping system.