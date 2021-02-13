Alabama vaccinating 100,000 a week, health officials say more vaccine needed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The State of Alabama reports there have been more than 300,000 vaccinations administered in just the past three weeks.

The state also reports its allocations of vaccine from the federal government are increasing to 60,000 to 70,000 first doses per week, but officials say there is still not enough vaccine to expand the eligibility to include people under 65 with underlying health conditions. And, not enough to conduct additional mass vaccination clinics like those just completed across the state.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the state needs more vaccine.

Harris said 125,000 residents have received both doses of vaccine and 455,000 total have been given at least one shot.

But health departments won’t have new vaccine until March and they’re booked until mid-April.

Harris said every shot they get they’re using.

“The mass vaccinations clinics have been really successful, we’re really happy with how they’ve turned out,” Harris said.

The clinics this week in Anniston, Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Selma, and Tuscaloosa combined to provide 71,453 shots, according to ADPH.

“Huntsville Hospital reported 12,000 doses,” Harris said.

Alabama started slowly in rolling out vaccinations, but the state health officer said over the past four weeks.

“We’ve done as good a job as anybody. We are now giving literally everything we can give,” Harris said.

There will be a round of second shots in the upcoming weeks, but no new mass vaccinations are scheduled.

“Remember, we, by and large, supplied this by taking away our entire Pfizer allocation that went to the entire state this week,” Harris said. “That’s how we were able to supply that. Clearly, this is a successful model, we’d like to continue doing it, be we don’t at the moment have the ability to continue doing these.”

Walmart began vaccinations by appointment in Alabama today.

“They came up with 74 locations, that’s about half the Walmart stores in the state, so clearly not every county was able to get one, Harris said. “As I told you last week, we’ve had calls with Walmart and their intention certainly is to get vaccine at all their stores at some point.”

Walmart is getting 14,800 doses a week for now, that’s about 200 shots a store, Harris said.

Harris said new data shows 54 percent of vaccinations here have gone to white Alabama residents, 35 percent to recipients whose race was unknown, and 11 percent of vaccine recipients are black.

“This speaks a lot to our equity concerns, we know African Americans are more likely to have serious illness and death from COVID-19,” he said. “In Alabama. We want to make very sure that we reach that community. We’re concerned about even vaccine hesitancy in that community, so this is a real priority for us.

“I would say 11 percent is not where we would like to be, although there’s a lot of unknown data. However, that’s more than twice the national average. Nationally, in the United States, only about 5 percent of doses have gone to African Americans.

The CDC has changed its quarantine guidelines and Dr. Harris says Alabama will follow suit.

The details include, if it’s been at least two weeks since your second vaccination, you have no symptoms and are less than 3 months removed from your second shot, you don’t have to quarantine if exposed.”