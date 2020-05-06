Alabama VA reopens county offices

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs has reopened its veterans service offices that were closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The VA said Wednesday that most county offices were providing services by appointment only. At offices in county facilities that may still be closed, an officer is still available to take calls and assist veterans and their dependents, the department said.

The county veterans service offices are there to help veterans and their dependents with compensation and pension claims, educational benefits, VA home loans and referral services for needs such as temporary housing, healthcare, counseling, and job placement.

A list of ADVA’s county-based veterans service offices is available here.