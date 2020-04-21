Alabama US Representatives send governor recommendations on how to reopen economy

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Tuesday the state’s the stay-at-home order is staying in place.

As part of the decision-making process for reopening the state’s economy, the governor asked each US House member from the state’s 7 congressional districts to submit recommendations.

Congressmen Mo Brooks and Robert Aderholt submitted reports with conflicting tones and messages.



Govenor Ivey says she would like to see a decline in new cases over a period of 14 days before reopening the economy.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says new numbers from his office show that trend may have already began. He says there have been a few days where the number of new cases has been less than 200.

“Keep doing what you’re doing, social distancing, personal hygiene, staying at home when you can. And as a reminder our current stay-at-home order stays in effect through April 30,” said Governor Kay Ivey.

Governor Ivey’s announcement differs from Huntsville-area Congressman Mo Brooks’ call to reopen businesses immediately.

He asked the governor to reopen the economy right away calling the stay at home order a “nanny state,” stating quote “If we do everything possible to minimize COVID-19 deaths, the economy collapses and we risk even more people dying because of the fallout from that economic catastrophe.”

Brooks, who represents Alabama District 5, worked with an advisory committee made up of 13 members, including area doctors and business leaders.

Congressman Robert Aderholt’s report from District 4, says the majority of people surveyed in his district think businesses should begin reopening by May 1st.

Aderholt also worked with a task force comprised of 13 individuals from several fields including the medical field, hospitality and manufacturing industries.In a letter to the governor he says quote, “My recommendation is to follow the federal guidelines, which calls for a two week decline in new cases; for our hospitals to be able to operate on a non-crisis basis and a robust testing program for at-risk healthcare workers as well as antibody testing.”

The governor says there needs to be more testing done in Alabama. It also is a concern nationwide.

Tuesday members of the US Senate worked on ways to pay for more coronavirus testing in a new relief package.

According to ADPH data, more than 48,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Alabama.

Governor Ivey says she would like to see that number increase.

“Before we can fully open and get fully operational we’ve got to increase our testing capacity,” she said, “We’ve got to have more than less than one percent of our population that’s for sure.”

State Health Officer Scott Harris says the goal is for anyone who wants a test to be able to get one. But that’s not necessary for the state to reopen. He says the state is working with private labs to increase testing capacity.