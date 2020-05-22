Alabama unemployment rate hits double digits

Friday, Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced the April unemployment numbers.

The unemployment rate jumped to 12.9%, up from March’s revised level of 3.0% and April 2019’s rate of 3.2%.

283,787 people are unemployed across the state, an increase of 216,783 since March.

The City of Madison has the third-lowest city unemployment rate in the state at 8.3%.

Governor Kay Ivey said the rising numbers are sad, but not surprising.

“While we are certainly disappointed to see our unemployment rate rise so sharply this month, it’s not surprising. This global pandemic and national disaster has certainly impacted Alabamians’ ability to work. We know that hundreds of thousands of people have filed for unemployment benefits over the past two months, and we’ve been able to process and pay a great majority of those. We realize there are some still waiting on relief, and we hear and understand their frustration. Please rest assured that my administration is working tirelessly to provide relief to those Alabamians and their families, and I have the utmost confidence in the Alabama Department of Labor and the dedicated state employees there who are working tirelessly to serve their fellow citizens.” Governor Kay Ivey

The worst of the losses came in leisure and hospitality, which lost 87,900 jobs; professional and business services, which lost 30,800; education, which lost 25,300; and manufacturing, which lost 19,100.

One bit of good news came in the report, which showed average weekly wages increased to $908.52, up from $883.17 in March.