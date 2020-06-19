Alabama unemployment rate drops to 9.9%

(WHNT) – Friday, the Alabama Department of Labor announced May’s unemployment rate dropped to 9.9%.

The preliminary, seasonally adjusted rate at 9.9% is down from April’s rate of 13.8%.

The department of labor shows May’s rate with 221,811 unemployed Alabamians, compared to 302,535 in April and 68,057 in May 2019.

Monthly gains were seen in the leisure and hospitality sector (+23,600), the education and health services sector (+9,600) and the other services sector (+5,400), and more, according to the state.

Average weekly earnings also increased in May to a record high of $905.25 per week which is an increase of $66.43 over the year.

The wage and salary employment increased by 42,500 in May.

– Full Release –

Alabama Department of Labor

Alabama Department of Labor