Alabama U.S. Senate candidates make final push over the weekend

Senator Doug Jones and Republican Tommy Tuberville spent a significant amount of time campaigning across North Alabama in October. During the final weekend of the campaign, the candidates focused on Central Alabama.

“People keep calling him coach. He’s just a water boy for Donald Trump,” said Senator Jones during a campaign stop in Birmingham Saturday.

“Doug Jones, Pelosi, Schumer…they are trying to change the country we live in,” said Tuberville in his last interview with Nexstar Media Group two weeks ago.

Last Friday, Tuberville visited the GOP Freedom Fest in Madison County. Tuberville did not take questions from the media.

Senator Jones believes Tuberville avoids tough questions because, according to Jones, Tuberville only sticks to President Trump’s talking points.

“He just says he wants to either build a wall, no amnesty, and drain the swamp. That’s not his idea. It’s someone else’s ideas,” Jones said.

“I’m a leader. I’ll go make decisions for the people of this state. Not New York and California. I’m taking my money from this state,” said Tuberville in an interview two weeks ago.

Tuberville never responded to a debate request to share a stage with Senator Jones. Tuberville also declined to debate fellow Republican Jeff Sessions during the runoff. Tuberville later told News 19 that he didn’t want to give Democrats their “gotcha” moment. He claims he debates with people every day on the campaign trail.

“I go out face-to-face every day, like I’m doing with you. Doing radio, going to farms, hospitals, schools. We got problems in this country. I’ve seen the problems,” said Tuberville.

Had a debate happened, Jones says he would like to push Tuberville about what he really stands for in a world that doesn’t have Trump as president.

“I would also press him on a couple of things. His extreme positions. Why do you support the Alabama Abortion Law that doesn’t even make exceptions for rape and incest?” Jones said.

Both candidates believe there’s a simple reason why they should represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate.

“He voted twice to impeach President Trump. That’s game, set, match for Doug Jones. It’s time to go to California and run for Senator out there,” Tuberville said.

“I’m one of the people of this state. It’s all about One Alabama. It’s not about somebody who comes in and says it’s us versus them. That’s not who we are,” Jones said.