Alabama trying to reduce $7M cost of cleaning up litter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The state is trying to reduce the $7 million annual cost of cleaning up litter in Alabama.

A new campaign by the Alabama Department of Transportation highlights both the huge cost of removing roadside trash and the potential penalties for being a litterbug.

The fine for a first conviction for littering is $500, and a second conviction can cost $1,000 plus community service.

Lawmakers increased the penalties last year.

The problem trash includes cigarette butts, fast-food trash, plastic bottles and old drink cans.