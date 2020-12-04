Alabama tops high in COVID-19 cases, Decatur Morgan Hospital reports ICU full

DECATUR, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Public Health reported over 3,500 COVID-19 cases Thursday, the third consecutive day that at least 3,000 cases have been added.

The state figures earlier this week included some backlogged results, but Thursday’s total doesn’t appear to, making it the state’s largest case increase since the pandemic was declared in March.

Alabama has reported 260,000 cases since March. The state also reported 65 deaths Thursday, the third consecutive day with at least 60 deaths reported.

Alabama also has its highest number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital, 1,827, that the hospital has seen to date.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said Wednesday the health system is seeing its patient numbers trending upward at “an alarming rate.”

The hospital set a new record for hospitalizations on Thursday, reporting 338 COVID-19 patients.

The patient load is putting a strain on the system and on caregivers and Spillers said case numbers are going to continue to rise.

“The numbers that I’m giving you probably don’t include any cases from Thanksgiving,” he said Wednesday. “Those cases will probably start showing up in our hospitals in the next two weeks. And what worries us is we’ll roll right out of taking care of the increase in patients from Thanksgiving, right into Christmas.”

COVID-19 testing demand is also high throughout North Alabama

“There’s a direct correlation between the number of people that test positive and the number of people that’ll end up in the hospital,” Spillers said. He said about 10 percent of patients who test positive end up hospitalized.

Huntsville Hospital is administering more than 200 tests a day.

“The alarming number is that about 25 to 27 percent of those patients are testing positive, that’s the highest we’ve seen,” Spillers said. “Normally that runs about 10 percent. And, when we had some of our lower days, it was in the 5 to 7 percent range.”

Spillers said in Morgan County the positive test rate is close to 40 percent and that strain is being felt by Decatur Morgan Hospital.

The hospital reported 71 COVID-19 patients Thursday.

Kelli Powers, president of Decatur Morgan Hospital says their ICU is full. And she advises anyone still skeptical about COVID-19 to consider the stakes.

“You know I think they need to come spend a day up here and see what’s going on inside these walls,” she said. “You know, there are a lot of people who have died from this and there are a lot of people who are really, really sick.”

The hospital is grappling with a staffing shortage. Powers said they need more nurses and nursing assistants to fully staff its Brookwood facility, dedicated for COVID-19 patients. Powers estimated they currently need 15 additional nurses and 10 nursing assistants.

“We have been paying incentives to get our nurses to work extra shifts for a while now,” she said. “And they are so tired that money is no longer that important, you know. When you’re worn out, you’re just worn out, you can’t take it anymore. And it’s mentally draining, not only the work but seeing so many people die under your care, it’s the worst part of a nurse’s job I would think and a physician’s.”