Alabama to reinstate work search requirement for unemployment compensation recipients

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabamians who receive unemployment compensation will soon be required to show they are actively looking for work again.

Recipients will have to submit evidence of a work search to the Alabama Department of Labor beginning January 1, 2021.

The department of labor previously waived the requirement due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, a work search was always required for anyone collecting unemployment benefits.

“We, along with most other states in the nation, waived that requirement early on because there were widespread shutdowns and layoffs that made it almost impossible for laid off workers to look for jobs,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington in a statement. “Now, as most all businesses have reopened and employers are hiring, we are reinstating that requirement.”

The work search requirement applies to anyone receiving regular unemployment compensation, pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, pandemic unemployment assistance, or under the five-week training extension program.

For job search assistance, recipients are encouraged to visit their local career center. Find your local center here.