Alabama to receive over 40K doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week

A lab worker holds a vial of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate in an undated photograph. (Johnson & Johnson/Handout via REUTERS)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama will receive 40,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, according to a release from the Alabama Department of Health.

The release says the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not be used to target a specific population but will go through our normal allocation process of identifying providers that are next in line to receive the vaccine, according to the ADPH.

The average weekly allocation of first doses received in Alabama will increase this week due to the Johnson & Johnson shipment.

ADPH says that at this time, it will be a one-time allotment, and they do not know when the state will receive an additional Johnson & Johnson vaccine.