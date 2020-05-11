Alabama to provide pandemic EBT benefits to eligible families

Alabama is now providing Pandemic EBT benefits (P-EBT) to households with children in grades K-12 who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price meals normally provided at school.

Benefits will first be distributed to current Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients.

Phase two of the P-EBT rollout will expand to families who are not active SNAP recipients, but are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals. Households will receive a P-EBT letter notifying them of eligibility. They may then verify their information and decide to participate in the program. Those recipients should receive their new cards in the mail in the next few weeks.

“They don’t have to fill out any applications. The Department of Human Resources at the state level will actually notify them of the benefits that they will be able to receive,” said Tonita Phipps, Madison County Department of Human Resources Director.

According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources website, an estimated 407,395 Alabama students will benefit from the P-EBT program