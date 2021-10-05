Alabama teen runaway found safe in Texas, police arrest & charge man traveling to meet her

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A Texas man has been arrested for traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, in connection to a runaway girl from Ozark, Alabama, police say.

According to a press release from Ozark Police Department, as of Monday, Oct. 4, at approximately 11:51 a.m. a runaway juvenile from Ozark, was located in Brownwood, Texas. She was accompanied by John David Twomey, 24, from Brownwood, Texas.

Twomey was charged in accordance with Texas State Criminal law along with pending charges in Alabama. The case is still under investigation by the Ozark Police Department.

