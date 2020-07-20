Alabama teacher group calls for safer school reopening plan

As districts across the state release their learning plans for the new school year, a group of Alabama teachers wants their voices to be heard by state and local education officials when it comes to plans for reopening during the pandemic.

“We are really the ones in the trenches every day to know if it’s feasible, and so we do have the answers,” said Tracey Davis, founder of Alabama Teachers Against COVID-19 (ATAC-19). “But we are not being sought out. We are not feeling sought out.

Educators in the group are calling for school districts to begin with remote learning and then transition to in-person instruction once COVID-19 case numbers start to decline.

“The only low-risk form of education is virtual. I do know this. That has been determined by the CDC,” Davis said.

The structure for reopening will look different for each district statewide. Davis said ATAC-19 is a platform for educators to discuss concerns and questions.

“We’re throwing ideas out to each other. What could we do to address this? What could we do that’s just among ourselves,” Davis said.

Davis said a concern for many educators is their own health being sacrificed so they can keep their jobs.

“How many teacher lives are you willing to sacrifice for maybe a few weeks of face to face.”

ATAC-19 has nearly 5,000 members from across the state and the group continues to grow daily.