Alabama Supreme Court upholds conviction of former House Speaker Mike Hubbard, tosses five counts

The Alabama Supreme Court issued a long-awaited opinion Friday in the criminal case of former House Speaker Mike Hubbard, upholding six counts of his conviction on ethics charges and reversing five counts.

Hubbard was convicted in June 2016 on ethics charges he helped write as the new House Speaker in 2010.

The court opinion written by Chief Justice Tom Parker concluded with this:

“Our role as Justices is not to praise or question the wisdom of the Ethics Code or to reprove or excuse Hubbard’s behavior. We must interpret and apply the law. And every person accused of breaking the law — even one who had a hand in creating that law — is entitled to (and bound by) the same rules of legal interpretation. When charged with a crime, public officials must be treated no better — and no worse — than other citizens in this State where all are guaranteed equal justice under law.”

Hubbard was convicted on multiple counts of using his office for personal gain. He has remained free on bond while awaiting the results of his appeal.

Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement about the Supreme Court’s action:

“Today’s ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court is the culmination of four years of deliberation, and I support and accept their findings. As an elected official, our first priority is to be above reproach and avoid even the appearance of misconduct and abuse of office.

“I support seeking clarity on our state’s ethics laws to ensure those who want to abide by them may not be unfairly targeted. However, let me be abundantly clear, I do not support weakening a system that is meant to hold our elected officials accountable. The rule of law must be upheld.

“Even more so on this Good Friday, my thoughts and prayers are on Mike Hubbard’s family and upon our state as we move on from this unfortunate part of Alabama’s history.”