Alabama Supreme Court denies appeal of man who killed a Madison County teen in 2018 crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Supreme Court denied Joshua Getzinger’s appeal of his 40-year prison sentence on Friday.

Getzinger is currently serving 40 years in prison for the death of Buckhorn High School student, Jordan Ann Collier, and leaving the scene of the accident, in December 2018.

The crash report stated that Collier was travelling south on Maysville Road when Getzinger’s northbound vehicle crossed the center line and hit Collier’s car head-on. The report shows that the collision caused Collier’s vehicle to spin into the northbound lane and hit a Ford truck.

Collier, an 18-year-old Buckhorn High senior, died at the scene of the crash. Getzinger fled the scene, and Tennessee authorities arrested him several days later.

He is currently being held at the Madison County Jail.