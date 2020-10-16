Alabama Supreme Court denies appeal in Tuscumbia murder

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — A man serving a life sentence for a 2016 murder in Tuscumbia lost his appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court this week.

Thomas Hubbard is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at the Donaldson Correctional Facility for the 2016 murder of Kijana Freeman. The court did not issue a written opinion on his appeal.

Police said Hubbard believed Freeman stole an Xbox from him and set him up for the attack under the pretense of buying the console. When Freeman and another person showed up to the place the sale was supposed to take place, two men shot them, police said.

The two men accused of firing the actual shots, Peter Capote and Benjamin Young, are on death row. Capote also lost an appeal recently in the case.