Alabama students leave global business trip early amid COVID-19 fears

University of Alabama students who were on an international trip in South Korea left early amid the growing threat of COVID-19.
Our news partners at AL.com say the students were part of an executive MBA program, which was taking part in a global business course.
The students were allowed to opt-out of the trip without any academic penalty, but the trip was nonrefundable because it was contracted through a travel agency months in advance.
The university says at the time of the group's departure, the CDC's travel recommendation for South Korea was level one. Now, it's at level two.