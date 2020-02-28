Alabama students leave global business trip early amid COVID-19 fears

Sitting next to a window, embraced by natural light, this determined young adult (mixed-race) woman is working from home on a tight deadline. She is leaning in and focused to finish her project. Prominent laptop computer, a reference book, and mug of tea on a natural-edged redwood slab table complete her workspace. A houseplant, pine cone, and candle sit on the window sill. Outdoors: yellow flowers, foliage and daylight are visible in soft focus. Young woman wears a cozy gray wool sweater and has dark brown, wavy hair. Natural light illuminates her workspace and her profile. She appears to be turning the page of the reference book, while reading.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

University of Alabama students who were on an international trip in South Korea left early amid the growing threat of COVID-19.

Our news partners at AL.com say the students were part of an executive MBA program, which was taking part in a global business course.

The students were allowed to opt-out of the trip without any academic penalty, but the trip was nonrefundable because it was contracted through a travel agency months in advance.

The university says at the time of the group's departure, the CDC's travel recommendation for South Korea was level one. Now, it's at level two.