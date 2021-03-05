Alabama State Veterans Home received a bomb threat Friday

PELL CITY, Ala. – Law enforcement responded to a bomb threat early Friday at the Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City.

According to reports, around 5:00 AM an anonymous caller phoned the home and warned a person on staff that a bomb was set to detonate inside the home at 7:30 AM.

The home immediately contacted law enforcement and implemented the home’s comprehensive emergency preparedness plan, according to the report.

First responders say they were at the home within minutes of the call and conducted a complete sweep of inside and outside areas with assistance from a K-9 unit from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

No bomb was found and the home was cleared and reported safe at about 9:00 AM

“Our staff responded appropriately and followed protocols efficiently to ensure both residents and employees were safe and protected during the emergency,” said Scott Hurst, Regional Vice President of Operations for HMR of Alabama, the healthcare provider that operates the home. “We also want to thank our local and county law enforcement for quickly responding to the home’s 911 call and for thoroughly searching the home that led to safe outcome.”

The Pell City Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

The Pell City Police Department is investigating the incident to determine who made the bomb threat.