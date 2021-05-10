Alabama State trooper charged with sexual misconduct and assault

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An Alabama State Trooper is facing charges of assault and sexual misconduct.

Huntsville Police arrested ALEA Trooper William Jason Fox, 47 on Monday.

ALEA officials confirmed Fox was placed on mandatory leave following his arrest.

Huntsville Police charged Fox with third-degree assault and sexual misconduct with an adult.

Fox was taken to the Madison County Correctional Facility and released on bond.

Huntsville Police confirmed they received the initial complaint and did complete the preliminary investigation on this case.

HPD turned the investigation over to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office for review and will have no further involvement in this case.