Alabama State Council on the Arts awards $814K to organizations across the state

(WHNT) — The Alabama State Council on the Arts awarded more than $800,000 to art organizations across the state.

The funding, which comes from the organization’s Alabama Arts Recovery Program, was allotted through federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan aimed at reviving arts-focused nonprofits.

In a news release, the organization stated, “Alabama arts organizations are economic drivers, bringing tourism to communities and providing thousands of jobs statewide.”

“As arts organizations return to providing in-person exhibitions, concerts, performances, readings, and programming to Alabamians, the Council on the Arts recognizes the need for financial support for various operating costs,” the statement continued.

North Alabama organizations that received funding through the grants include:

Alabama Orchestra Association (Madison County): $20,000

Community Ballet Association (Madison County): $15,000

Encore Opera Theatre (Madison County): $15,000

Fantasy Playhouse Children's Theater (Madison County): $20,000

Huntsville Community Chorus Association (Madison County): $10,000

Huntsville Community Drumline (Madison County): $20,000

Huntsville Master Chorale (Madison County): $5,000

Merrimack Hall Performing Arts Center (Madison County): $15,000

Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts (Morgan County): $15,000

Tennessee Valley Art Association (Colbert County): $20,000

The Whole Backstage Theatre (Marshall County): $5,000

Theatre Huntsville (Madison County): $10,000

“Throughout the pandemic, the Council has supported Alabama’s arts and culture sector through our grants,” said Dr. Elliot Knight, the Council’s executive director. “These federal funds will provide support for general operating costs and personnel, allowing organizations to continue providing artistic opportunities and creative experiences to our citizens and communities.”

Additionally, the Council awarded almost $3 million in project grants and operations support for activities taking place from October 1 of this year to September 30, 2022.

For more information on the Alabama State Council on the Arts, visit arts.alabama.gov.