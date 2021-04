BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Luke Ratliff, a regular at Alabama basketball games, who was better known as “Fluffopotamus” died Friday.

Since the announcement of his death, the Alabama sports community has been sharing an outpouring of love for Ratliff and his family.

The Alabama men’s basketball team confirmed the news Friday evening. A North Carolina native, Ratliff’s support of the basketball team was so well known that it was recognized earlier this season at the Tide’s last home game against Auburn.

Devastating news. Doesn’t seem real. Fluff has been our biggest supporter since day one. Put all he had into our program. Loved sharing this ride with him. You’ll be missed dearly my man! Wish we had one more victory cigar and hug together. Roll Tide Forever.@fluffopotamus88 pic.twitter.com/1igys6NdHh — Nate Oats (@nate_oats) April 3, 2021

What can we say? You brought the spirit, energy, and passion to the Crimson Tide every game. We'll miss you Luke!



Forever #RollTide pic.twitter.com/31xS0ITtV8 — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) April 4, 2021

Rest In Peace Luke… Thank you for always supporting Alabama with everything you had! You will be missed ♥️♥️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/EDaM4dGyPj — Kira Lewis Jr. (@kiralewisjr) April 3, 2021

Coach Murphy and @AlabamaSB honor Luke "Fluff" Ratliff during today's game. pic.twitter.com/LrMBYl5Uvp — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 3, 2021

"We wanted to honor @fluffopotamus88 because of his passion for The University of Alabama. That is something that is going to be missed." – Dana Duckworth#RollTide pic.twitter.com/nbHa9GHr4M — Alabama Gymnastics (@BamaGymnastics) April 4, 2021

The @AlabamaSB team also posted this sign outside their dugout in honor of Luke. #RollTide https://t.co/sGpdHQAE4X pic.twitter.com/EaktYNnvVb — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) April 3, 2021

RIP and thank you for the passion that you displayed and encouraged others to join you in. — Jeff Fleming (@JefRuns) April 3, 2021

thank you for being not only the most loyal fan I’ve ever met but thank you for the positive energy you always brought to the program. truly wish we could still be playing right now to honor you the right way. RIP Luke. You won’t be forgotten. 🕊 https://t.co/7feELGzYbR — JQ (@RealJahvonQ) April 3, 2021

Outside Coleman Coliseum, there’s a single, unopened can of Budweiser, one of Luke’s favorite beers. pic.twitter.com/dCJ9kvnQQG — Hannah Saad (@hannah_saad21) April 3, 2021

We encourage everyone to honor his memory, embody his spirit and care for one another.” – Dr. Stuart R. Bell.

[2/2]



*Photo was taken pre-pandemic — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) April 3, 2021