Alabama Shakespeare Festival prepping for 50th season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is undergoing a $1.6 million renovation in advance of its 50th season.

The theater is upgrading an entrance lobby and enclosing an outdoor area. It’s also adding restrooms, constructing a new gift shop and making other additions.

The Montgomery-based theater received $1.18 million in federal pandemic aid as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Spokeswoman Layne Holley tells The Montgomery Advertiser the renovations will not use that money and officials have yet to decide how to use the funding. The theater began in a high school auditorium in Anniston in 1972 and relocated to the capital in the 1980s.