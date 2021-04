LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama Shakes drummer Steve Johnson is out on bond from the Limestone County Jail, according to reports.

Al.com reports that Johnson was granted bond by Limestone County Judge Gray West, who set it at $26,500.

Johnson, 35, was arrested March 24, 2021, after being indicted last October on charges of willful torture, willful abuse and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18.