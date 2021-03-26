Alabama Shakes drummer arrested in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Steven William Johnson, the drummer for the Athens-based band Alabama Shakes, was arrested Wednesday.

A Limestone County Grand Jury indicted Johnson on charges of willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18.

Johnson was arrested for violating a protection from abuse order in 2019, he pled guilty to that charge in March 2020.

He was taken to the Limestone County Jail and a bond has been set at $21,500. His arraignment is scheduled for April 7.