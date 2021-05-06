Alabama Senate passes bill on medical marijuana

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Senate passed the medical marijuana bill late Thursday night. The bill passed 20-9 and is now on its way to Governor Ivey for consideration.

“As with any piece of legislation that reaches the governor’s desk, we look forward to thoroughly reviewing it. We appreciate the debate from the Legislature on the topic. This is certainly an emotional issue. We are sensitive to that and will give it the diligence it deserves,” Gov. Ivey’s spokeswoman Gina Maiola said after the vote.

The bill would allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase marijuana after getting a recommendation from a doctor.

More than a dozen conditions, including cancer, a terminal illness, depression, epilepsy, panic disorder and chronic pain would allow a person to qualify.