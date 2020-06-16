Alabama sees largest surge in COVID-19 cases since March

There’s been a major surge in covid-19 cases across Alabama. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health the overall COVID-19 case count reaches 25,892 as on Monday June 15. ADPH believes 13,508 coronavirus patients have recovered.

More than seven-thousand of those cases were reported in just the last two weeks. Sunday June 14th was the first time Alabama had reported over 1,000 cases in a single day.

Doctor Jeanne Marrazzo says case numbers are rising and it is not because of more testing. She says the percentage of those testing positive out of all that are tested is rising.

“If you look at the positivity in the last fourteen days its about eight percent but if you move that up a little bit and just look at the last seven days the positivity is now close to thirteen percent,” says Jeanne Marrazzo, M.D., MPH: Division Director of UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases.

Doctors say many people keep talking about a second wave of COVID-19, but according to UAB, we’re not done with the first wave.

“By all means this is not a hoax, its not a much to-do about nothing its very serious situation and will continue to be,” says Sarah Nafziger, M.D.: professor of Emergency Medicine, co-director UAB Hospital Emergency Management committee.

And while people are tired of wearing masks and social distancing, health officials say it is crucial to do so, if not for your own health… for the people around you who are vulnerable

“If you took care of patients on ventilators or took some time taking care of icu patients I think you would wear a mask,” said Dr. Marrazzo.

The consequence of not slowing the spread will affect patient care, Dr. Nafziger said. An increase would alter in-patient care for those who need routine services and surgeries.

Health officials continue to ask the public to be team players. Reiterating that we are all in this together and it is crucial that every person in Alabama does their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the most vulnerable populations.