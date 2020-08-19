Alabama seeks to provide additional unemployment benefit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is seeking to provide out-of-work people with an additional $300 per week in unemployment assistance through a plan announced by President Donald Trump.

The Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) made the announcement Tuesday in a news release. The department said that to be eligible for this benefit, recipients must receive at least $100 in unemployment and must certify that they remain unemployed or partially unemployed due to the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

Tara Davis, who runs Friendship Mission, a homeless shelter says the additional money would provide a little help to her clients. Many of them had jobs prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We shut down and they weren’t able to work, and it’s devastating to someone who thinks I’m finally on my way to stability,” Davis said.

Alabamians who are unemployed or partially unemployed due to COVID-19 and are currently receiving at least $100 per week in unemployment benefits from one of the following programs will be eligible to receive up to $575 a week, including $300 a week in LWA funds funded by FEMA:

Unemployment Insurance (UI)

Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE)

Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Service members (UCX)

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

Extended Benefits (EB)

Trade Readjustment Allowances (TRA)

It is unclear how long the extra payments would last, and it may be only for a short time. Out-of-work Americans had been receiving an additional $600 a week in supplemental unemployment funds, but that expired July 31.

CBS 42 asked ADOL how long would people be able to receive the federal unemployment money?

“It’s been indicated to us that each state will receive at least three weeks worth of funding for three weeks worth of benefits. After that, it’s going to be on a week to week basis.”

