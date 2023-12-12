With the latest round of severe weather that hit Alabama this past weekend, it had the Weather Authority team digging through the data for an update on how many tornadoes have occurred so far this year.

The state has seen 69 tornadoes as of Dec. 12, including the four that were confirmed in central Alabama from the weekend’s storms. The National Weather Service in Birmingham recently confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes, one in Homewood and one in Brookwood Village, both in Jefferson County. An EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Barbour and Henry Counties and a fourth tornado in Lee County. At this time last year, there had already been 95 tornadoes in Alabama.

In North Alabama, there have been 17 tornadoes as of Dec. 12. This is higher than the 10-year average of 12.8 tornadoes (2013-2022). The 17 tornadoes are also more than occurred in 2022 and 2021 combined (16).

