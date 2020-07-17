Alabama Secretary of State holding voter ID event in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office is holding a drive-up voter services event in Huntsville Aug. 1.

The event will take place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Huntsville Madison County Senior Center located at 2200 Drake Avenue SW.

People will be able to register to vote and update their voter registration information at the event. They also will be able to obtain a free voter photo ID card.

In order to get a photo ID card, you must meet the following qualifications:

Must be a Registered Voter in Alabama at current address

Must NOT already possess a valid photo identification acceptable for voting

Must provide identification such as: Non valid Photo ID (expired license, student or employee ID, etc.)

(The following must contain full legal name and date of birth.) Birth Certificate Marriage Record Medicare or Medicaid Document Military Record Official School Record or Transcript Social Security Administration Document State or Federal Census Record Hospital or Nursing Home Record Certificate of Citizenship

