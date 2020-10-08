Alabama Secretary of State concerned about voter fraud in upcoming election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Less than a month remains until the general election.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said he expects Alabama to have a good turnout, even in the midst of a pandemic. But he said the threat of voter fraud continues to be concerning to him.

So just how prevalent is voter fraud in the Yellowhammer State?

“Any incident of voter fraud is one incident too many,” Merrill explained.

Merrill said any time someone formally reports voter fraud, a team of people from different agencies and offices look into it.

Since 2015, that has only been around 1,300 times.

“We established a relationship with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the attorney general’s office in March of 2015, to investigate potential voter fraud introductions. We called that the Alabama Election Fairness Project,” Merrill added. “We’ve investigated all of them, we’ve had six convictions on voter fraud and we’ve had three elections overturned in that time.”

As far as analyzing the reports, the number of people or agencies involved in an investigation or prosecution depends on the nature of the voter fraud incident.

“Sometimes the situation is resolved at the secretary level, sometimes we need to have law enforcement introduced, and sometimes we just have it turned over to the attorney generals office,” he explained.

However, Merrill said some forget that in order for a fraud report to be investigated, the appropriate steps must be taken.

“We have to have documented information and we have to have a written report, that would tell us exactly what’s going on. So we know what we have to do from that point forward,” he said. “A lot of times people are reluctant to swear out a statement, or have an affidavit signed. And any time that happens, we can’t pursue it if people aren’t willing to testify about it in court.”

Merrill encourages anyone who wants to file a report to contact his office.