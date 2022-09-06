NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is encouraging Alabamians to serve their community as poll workers.

“Serving as a poll worker is an amazing opportunity to learn more about the election process while contributing to your community,” Merrill told News 19. “It is vital that Alabamians step up and become poll workers.”

Poll workers are paid election officials who serve at local polling places and carry out assigned Election Day procedures. Merrill says a major part of ensuring election success is the poll workers.

“It begins with poll workers that have been adequately trained and are enthusiastic, and excited about doing a good job,” said Merrill.

Merrill says there are approximately 1,980 polling places across the state’s 67 counties that need to be staffed for each election cycle.

“What we are having is poll workers who are aging out and poll workers who need to be relieved from time to time,” said Merrill. “So what this effort does is it reminds people that this is a task that we need them to take on election day.”

And he’s strongly encouraging young people to take advantage of the opportunity as a way to get involved and serve their communities.

“One of the things we did back in 2019 passed legislation that went into effect in 2020 that enabled people that were 16 and 17 years of age to be able to work the polls just like an 18-year-old voter,” said Merrill.

High school or college students 16 or older can apply to become student poll worker interns. Students must have recommendations from a principal, school official, or the individual responsible for the student’s home instruction program. The student poll worker application must be returned to the county probate judge for consideration.

Poll Worker Requirements:

Registered voter in the state of Alabama

Registered to vote in the county in which they want to act as a poll worker

Must attend mandatory poll worker training session. (No exceptions)

Cannot be a member of a candidate’s immediate family or the second degree of kinship

Cannot be a member of a candidate’s political committee.

For those interested in serving, the poll worker application must also be returned to your county probate judge for consideration.