Alabama schools receive additional money with newly signed law

FILE-In this Wednesday, May 15, 2019 file photo released by the state shows Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signing a bill that virtually outlaws abortion in the state, in Montgomery, Ala. U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, has blocked an Alabama abortion ban that would have made the procedure a felony at any stage of pregnancy in almost all cases. (Hal Yeager/Alabama Governor’s Office via AP, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – More funds will be heading to schools across Alabama this year.

Governor Ivey signed a bill into law that will allocate money from the Education Trust Advancement and Technology Fund to school systems, colleges, and universities across that state. Funds have also been set aside for teacher professional development.

“Investing in Alabama’s students in a productive way is investing in our future. It is critical, now more than ever, to find ways to improve our students’ learning journeys, and I am proud to officially put pen to paper on Senate Bill 193 to put funds into much-needed projects in our schools. As long as I am your governor, putting a greater emphasis on our schools will be a top priority.” Governor Kay Ivey

Public colleges and universities will receive $76,336,095 from the Education Trust fund. Over $27 million will go to community colleges across the state, University of Alabama in Huntsville will receive almost $3 million, and the University of North Alabama is set to receive $2.3 million.

The Department of Education will also allocate $205,971,947 in funds to local school boards. Schools across north Alabama are set to receive the following amounts:

Albertville City – $1,588,423

Athens City – $1,253,353

Colbert County – $718,667

Decatur City – $2,401,290

DeKalb County – $2,435,440

Florence City – $1,248,864

Guntersville City – $504,829

Huntsville City – $6,441,389

Jackson County – $1,408,274

Lauderdale County – $2,161,091

Lawrence County – $1,273,127

Limestone County – $2,986,110

Madison City – $3,210,535

Madison County – $5,281,831

Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering – $83,907

A full breakdown for all colleges and school systems can be found here.