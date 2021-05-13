Alabama schools receive additional money with newly signed law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – More funds will be heading to schools across Alabama this year.
Governor Ivey signed a bill into law that will allocate money from the Education Trust Advancement and Technology Fund to school systems, colleges, and universities across that state. Funds have also been set aside for teacher professional development.
“Investing in Alabama’s students in a productive way is investing in our future. It is critical, now more than ever, to find ways to improve our students’ learning journeys, and I am proud to officially put pen to paper on Senate Bill 193 to put funds into much-needed projects in our schools. As long as I am your governor, putting a greater emphasis on our schools will be a top priority.”Governor Kay Ivey
Public colleges and universities will receive $76,336,095 from the Education Trust fund. Over $27 million will go to community colleges across the state, University of Alabama in Huntsville will receive almost $3 million, and the University of North Alabama is set to receive $2.3 million.
The Department of Education will also allocate $205,971,947 in funds to local school boards. Schools across north Alabama are set to receive the following amounts:
- Albertville City – $1,588,423
- Athens City – $1,253,353
- Colbert County – $718,667
- Decatur City – $2,401,290
- DeKalb County – $2,435,440
- Florence City – $1,248,864
- Guntersville City – $504,829
- Huntsville City – $6,441,389
- Jackson County – $1,408,274
- Lauderdale County – $2,161,091
- Lawrence County – $1,273,127
- Limestone County – $2,986,110
- Madison City – $3,210,535
- Madison County – $5,281,831
- Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering – $83,907
A full breakdown for all colleges and school systems can be found here.