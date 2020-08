MONTGOMERY, Ala. – School systems across the state will soon receive more personal protective equipment.

The Alabama Department of Education is sending each system 200 face shields and 1,200 bottles of hand sanitizer.

Deliveries will also include 200 KP5 masks for school nurses and thermometers.

