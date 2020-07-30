Alabama saw a decrease in unemployment claims last week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Department of Labor numbers show the lowest number of people filing for unemployment last week since March.

Numbers released Wednesday showed 17,439 initial claims were filed either online or by telephone for the week ending July 25. That’s down from the week before, when 23,678 initial claims were filed.

Of last week’s filings, 15,461 were COVID-19 related, according to the labor department.

Last week’s number is the lowest number of people since the week ending March 21, when just over 10,000 people filed. That was when concern about the pandemic really began to show in the numbers; the next week more than 100,000 people filed.

The biggest industries seeing claims were Manufacturing (2,010), Accommodation and Food Services (1,414), Remediation Services (1,379), Retail Trade (1,220), and Health Care and Social Assistance (1,096).