Alabama revises campus reentry form after concerns it waived legal rights

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama amended some of the language in its acknowledgment form that students, faculty, and staff are required to sign before returning to campus, according to Al.com.

In the original, there were concerns it read more like a legal waiver, which would have allowed the university to be without responsibility if someone were to contract covid-19 while on campus.

The update removed the line “an individual will voluntarily assume such risk.”

Now, the updated version reads in part, “I acknowledge that even if I and the university use all reasonable care in our actions there is still a risk that I may become exposed to or infected with COVID-19 while I am on university grounds or property, or while I am taking part in university activities or business.”

Classes begin august 19th.