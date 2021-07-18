Alabama retail experts speak on free tax weekend as economy rebounds

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Parkway Place Mall in Huntsville is just one spot in town packed with shoppers looking to take advantage of Alabama’s Back-To-School tax free holiday swooping up qualifying items like clothes, shoes, school supplies and tech, sans the 4% state tax.

“On top of that the retailers are also offering tales this weekend as well, so that sometimes the items will fall within the sale price that is tax free,” Alabama Retail Association Director of Public Relations Nancy King Dennis said.

Mall General Manager Molly Bell says there has been an uptick in sales over recent months as people feel more comfortable shopping in-person.

“So you’re taking sales, and then you put on top of that that tax-free weekend, you’re really looking at great savings and a great value for the dollar that you’re spending right now,” Bell said.

Dennis says after a financially strenuous year due to the pandemic, the economy is bouncing back.

“Alabama and our nation is in a rapid economic recovery, and so every month since May of 2020, through May of this year, we’ve seen robust growth over the same month in the year previous,” Dennis said.

Dennis added that it is creating a side effect: inflation rates not seen in years, raising the price of goods across multiple industries. She says it could just be temporary, but until it ends, shoppers are left paying higher prices for some essential items.

“The Fed Reserve believes that will work itself out, as that supply chain issue goes away,” she said.

Her advice to those who notice they’re paying more?

“Patience. Patience and plan your spending. That’s one thing about the sales tax holiday weekend. You can actually save some money this weekend. “

She says even 4% off can help in a big way.