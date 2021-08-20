Alabama Representative Barry Moore & wife test positive for COVID-19

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — On Friday evening, Barry Moore announced via Twitter that both he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

Moore is a representative for Alabama’s second district. He said he encourages everyone to talk to their doctor in light of his diagnosis.

“While I believe every American has the freedom to make their own health-related decisions, I encourage talking with your doctor about the different vaccines and therapies available, and making an informed decision about the prevention and treatment that is best for you,” Moore said.

Moore’s tweet can be read below.