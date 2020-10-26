Alabama reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases Sunday

Alabama added more than 1,000 coronavirus cases since Saturday, our news partner AL.com reported.

On Sunday, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s dashboard showed a total of 184,355 cases across the state; including 157,881 confirmed cases and 26,474 probable cases.

AL.com reports 1,079 additional cases since Saturday, with 144 probable and 935 confirmed.

The number of deaths in the state is 2,866. No new deaths were reported Sunday.

As of Sunday, here is the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per county in North Alabama:

Colbert County – 1,865

DeKalb County – 3,190

Etowah County – 3,793

Franklin County – 1,988

Jackson County – 2,035

Lauderdale County – 1,971

Lawrence County – 809

Limestone County – 2,782

Madison County – 8,864

Marshall County – 4,069

Morgan County 4,008