Alabama reports major increase in COVID-19 testing, case rates not consistently declining

As Alabama gradually reopens business and waits for restaurants hair salons and more to resume operation, officials are closely watching COVID-19 infection rates and the number of patients who are hospitalized.

Huntsville Hospital reported Tuesday it has six COVID-19 patients and another 10 throughout its hospital network. Crestwood Medical Center has two COVID-19 patients and another case under investigation.

There has been a significant flattening of cases in Madison County. On April 6, Madison County had 141 cases, on April 13, 187, and 238 as of Wednesday morning.

But we’ve also seen recent spikes.

Franklin County over the past week went from a total of 43 cases on April 27 to 141 cases May 5.

Marshall County also had a major spike. On April 6, the county had 34 COVID-19 cases. Two weeks later, it was 67. Tuesday it was 422, and 450 Wednesday morning.

There are also some favorable numbers.

Alabama has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 testing. A month ago, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported there had been 14,700 tests done in the state. On Wednesday morning, that figure is about 109,516, a 645 percent increase.

The North Alabama region is also seeing some favorable signs.

On April 6, there were 290 positive cases in the region. On Tuesday, that figure is 1,162, about a 300 percent jump.

At the same time, the death rate for cases in North Alabama is below 2 percent, to date, is not nearly as deadly as some forecasts had predicted.

On April 21, Governor Kay Ivey spoke about the need to see case rates decline in order for the state to open up, citing a standard offered by the White House Task Force.

“Well, that’s a good benchmark. Fourteen days of declining new cases,” Ivey said.

Alabama has seen a decline in cases from a high in mid-April. But the new case rate over the past two weeks or so hovered around the 200 cases a day mark, not falling in a consistent way. Then starting April 30, the case rates began rising again.

The case rates provided by the Alabama Department of Public Heath show an increase: April 30, 213; May 1, 266; May 2, 268; May 3, 287; May 4, 231.

That complicates the two week declining average that has been talked about.

Another area that’s been cited is a decline in hospitalizations and patients on ventilators. On April 21, there had been a total of 282 patients admitted to ICUs and 167 placed on ventilators.

Monday, the state reported those numbers had increased to 408 who had been admitted ICUs and 244 placed on ventilators.

Recovery rates aren’t figures the state of Alabama routinely publishes, but a closer look at the patient numbers and the mortality rates, provides some detail on case outcomes.

Alabama has just over 8,500 so cases, and 1,145 reported hospitalizations. That’s a roughly 13 percent hospitalized rate.

There have been at least 313 deaths attributed to the virus. Looking at overall cases, the death rate in Alabama is a bit under four percent.

Another note on recoveries, Huntsville Hospital reported Tuesday that across the hospital system in North Alabama, 49 COVID-19 patients have been discharged. That includes 27 from Huntsville and Madison hospitals.