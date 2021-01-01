Alabama reported 365,747 COVID-19 cases in 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The State of Alabama has reported a total of 365,747 COVID-19 cases since March.

Alabama Department of Health Figures show the state saw 51,048 new cases in the final two weeks of 2020, an average of more than 3,600 cases a day.

Alabama reports at least 202,137 people have recovered from the virus.

The state reports 4,872 people have died in Alabama from COVD-19, 1.3 percent of the total cases in Alabama.

That death rate is slightly lower than the overall COVID-19 death rate in the United States. Figures from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center show there have been 19.99 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 346,043 deaths, a rate of 1.7 percent.

In North Alabama, there have been an estimated 718 deaths and 78,367 overall cases, rate of .9 percent. Those figures from the Alabama Department of Public Health include:

Colbert County — 4,701 cases; 60 deaths; 55,241 population;

DeKalb Co. — 6,978; 62 deaths; 71,513 population;

Franklin Co. — 3,300; 37 deaths; 31,362 population;

Jackson Co. – 5,183; 34 deaths; 51,626 population;

Lauderdale Co. — 6,566; 70 deaths; 92,729 population;

Lawrence Co. — 2,082; 43 deaths; 32924 population;

Limestone Co. — 6,879; 58 deaths; 98,915 population;

Madison Co. — 22,590; 179 deaths; 372,909 population;

Marshall Co. — 9,271; 86 deaths; 96,774 population;

Morgan Co. — 10,817; 89 deaths; 119,679 population.

Alabama Department of Public Health figures also show Franklin County and Jackson County are among the state’s leaders in COVID-19 case rates, with Franklin at 10,552 per 100,000 residents and Jackson County at 10,040 per 100,000 residents. Both counties have populations well below 100,000 residents.

Clarke County in southwest Alabama has a case rate of 10,236 per 100,000 residents, with a population of 23,622; and Hale County, just south of Tuscaloosa County, has a case rate of 10,020 per 100,000 residents, with a population of 14,651.

Bama Tracker.com reports there have been 34,184 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alabama, including 2,815 people currently hospitalized.

The State of Alabama reports it has received 128,175 vaccines and has administered at least 20,354.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports the U.S. has distributed 12.4 million vaccine doses and 2.79 people have been vaccinated so far, a bit more than 22 percent.

The CDC also reports, as part of those overall vaccination figures, that long-term care facilities have received 2.16 million doses of vaccine and 167,149 people have been vaccinated, 7.7 percent.