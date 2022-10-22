A knight toasts the crowd before he prepares for a joust.

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama Renaissance Faire is set to return to Florence from October 22 through the 23.

The Renaissance Faire is one of the largest annual events in Florence. Vendors, musicians, weapons masters, and more meet to share their talents.

Renaissance Faires have a “high fantasy” aspect, and many attendees dress up as their favorite fictional characters.

Jon Carvalho told News 19 that he was attending the event for the first time in 2022.

“I’m a huge nerd, so the fantasy aspect of everything is really interesting,” Carvalho said.

Another attendee, Josh Ratliff, said he and his family enjoyed making costumes in preparation for the fair. Every year, thousands of people from across the country come to visit the faire. He said he was very impressed with how the event has grown.

“We’re super excited to come back. It’s a great weekend to come out, dress up, and see everything. We’re having a blast.” Ratliff said. “It’s way busier this year than the last time we came,” Ratliff said. “It was it was nice then, but there’s a lot more people out today.”