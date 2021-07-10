Alabama receives $430M from American Rescue Plan

President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris is at right. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(WHNT) — The state of Alabama received more than $430 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan, a COVID-19 relief package signed by President Joe Biden in March.

According to data from the National League of Cities (NCL), Alabama received $430,650,620 from the bill.

In May, the U.S. Department of the Treasury released guidance regarding the State and Local Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund, which includes instruction on how municipalities and counties can access more than $65.1 billion in direct, flexible aid.

Locally, the state’s major metros also garner a sizable amount of funds with Birmingham receiving $141,272,354, followed by Mobile with $58,203,265 and Montgomery with $41,639,442. The City of Huntsville received $34,402,593 in aid from the federal government.

Other North Alabama metro cities receiving more than $1 million in aid included:

Decatur : $10,883,767

: $10,883,767 Florence : $8,546,584

: $8,546,584 Madison : $5,003,914

: $5,003,914 Muscle Shoals: $1,350,052

In a county-by-county breakdown, the counties across North Alabama received these amounts:

Colbert County: $10.7 million

$10.7 million DeKalb County: $13.9 million

$13.9 million Franklin County, Ala.: $6.1 million

$6.1 million Jackson County: $10 million

$10 million Lauderdale County: $18 million

$18 million Limestone County: $19.2 million

$19.2 million Madison County: $72.4 million

$72.4 million Marshall County: $18.8 million

$18.8 million Morgan County: $23.2 million

For nationwide allocations, visit the National Association of Counties here.