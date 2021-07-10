Alabama receives $430M from American Rescue Plan

(WHNT) — The state of Alabama received more than $430 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan, a COVID-19 relief package signed by President Joe Biden in March.
According to data from the National League of Cities (NCL), Alabama received $430,650,620 from the bill.
In May, the U.S. Department of the Treasury released guidance regarding the State and Local Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund, which includes instruction on how municipalities and counties can access more than $65.1 billion in direct, flexible aid.
Locally, the state’s major metros also garner a sizable amount of funds with Birmingham receiving $141,272,354, followed by Mobile with $58,203,265 and Montgomery with $41,639,442. The City of Huntsville received $34,402,593 in aid from the federal government.
Other North Alabama metro cities receiving more than $1 million in aid included:
- Decatur: $10,883,767
- Florence: $8,546,584
- Madison: $5,003,914
- Muscle Shoals: $1,350,052
In a county-by-county breakdown, the counties across North Alabama received these amounts:
- Colbert County: $10.7 million
- DeKalb County: $13.9 million
- Franklin County, Ala.: $6.1 million
- Jackson County: $10 million
- Lauderdale County: $18 million
- Limestone County: $19.2 million
- Madison County: $72.4 million
- Marshall County: $18.8 million
- Morgan County: $23.2 million
For nationwide allocations, visit the National Association of Counties here.